Student health insurance rates to increase more than 5 percent at state universities

TOPEKA — Student health insurance premiums will go up more than 5 percent at state universities next year, following two years with no increases.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved a 5.2 percent premium increase for all plans for the 2017-18 academic year. A student-only plan will cost $1,464 for the year, or $72 more than before.

No changes to plan benefits were recommended, according to Regents documents.

“The proposed rate increase is lower than trend and is not unreasonable given no rate increases in the past 2 years,” according to a statement from the Regents’ health plan consulting firm, shared by the Regents.

The insurance rate increase was on the consent agenda at the Regents’ January meeting.

Universities offer several plan options in addition to student-only.

In 2017-18, plans for a student plus spouse, or student plus child, will cost $2,928 per year, an increase of $144. Plans for a student plus spouse and child, or student plus two children, will cost $4,392 per year, an increase of $216. Plans for a student plus spouse and two or more children will cost $5,856 per year, an increase of $288.

The student plans are currently offered through the nonprofit Midwestern Higher Education Compact’s MHECare program and are underwritten by UnitedHealthcare Student Resources.

