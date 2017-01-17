Two Kansas men face charges involving minors and obscene or pornographic material

In separate incidents, two Kansas men are facing charges in Douglas County related to pornographic or obscene materials and minors.

The first man, Axl Bo Wayne Chavez, 26, of Lawrence, turned himself into the Douglas County Jail on Friday, booking logs show.

A criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court indicates that Chavez faces a single felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Chavez is accused of possessing child pornography between March and April of 2013, the complaint says.

Chavez does not have a criminal history in Douglas County or a record listed with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If he is convicted of the felony charge, Chavez could face a maximum sentence of more than 11 years in prison.

Chavez was released from jail on Friday, shortly after he was booked in, after he posted a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24, when a date will be set for his preliminary hearing. There a judge will determine if enough evidence exists to order him to stand trial.

In a separate incident a Girard man is accused of providing a minor with obscene material.

James Matthew Kichler, 30, turned himself into the Douglas County Jail on Friday and was released later that same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Kichler faces a single misdemeanor count of promoting obscenity to minors, according to another criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court.

Between November 2014 and February 2015 Kichler is accused of illegally providing a child with obscene material. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Kichler does not have a criminal record in Douglas County or with the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26, when a date will be set for his criminal trial.

