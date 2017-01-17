Lawrence police asking for public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man

Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 23-year-old man who may be in danger.

Jalen Tyrique Denzel Flowers was last seen in Lawrence in November 2015, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release.

We are seeking your assistance in locating Jalen Flowers- please read pic.twitter.com/qDEmNdIYik — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 17, 2017 None by Lawrence Police

Flowers may suffer from delusions and may not provide his real name if asked, the release said.

Flowers was contacted on Dec. 25, 2016, in Marina Del Rey, Calif., though his family and friends say he has no ties to that area, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding Flowers' whereabouts is asked to call the police at 785-832-7430.

