Informational sessions scheduled for Heritage Conservation Grant program

The Douglas County Kansas Heritage Conservation Council Natural and Cultural Grant Program has scheduled two informational sessions on the 2017 grant program.

The first session will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Meeting Room A in the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St. The second session will be at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the multipurpose room of the Baldwin City Public Library, 800 Seventh St.

Douglas County nonprofit organizations, businesses, K-12 schools, universities, libraries and local governments are eligible to apply for the grants. Individuals and families or out-of-county organizations, businesses or units of government must have a Douglas County partner to be considered.

Projects must involve at least one of the following:

• Historic structures.

• Prairie, woodland and waterway habitat restoration or preservation.

• A working farm, heritage farm or high-quality agricultural soil.

• Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area themes of Civil War and Bleeding Kansas heritage, pre-settlement and settlement stories and enduring struggle for freedom.

Those making grant applications are not required to attend the sessions; however, those planning to apply must meet with Heritage Grant coordinator Jan Shupert-Arick by Feb. 28. The grant deadline is March 15.

For more information, call Shupert-Arick at 785-330-2878.

