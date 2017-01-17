Baldwin City school district to consider phasing in MacBooks at high school

The district’s annual purchase of new computers led the Baldwin City school board Tuesday to consider phasing in laptops for all high school students.

The board approved at the meeting a $124,500 computer purchase that will include 48 MacBook Air laptops for the high school, 40 of the MacBooks for the Baldwin Elementary School Intermediate Center, four more of the laptops for district repair and replacement, 24 iMac desktops for the junior high school computer lab and 16 of the desktops for the high school journalism class.

Superintendent Paul Dorathy said the board might want to consider purchasing MacBooks for all high school students to avoid the annual desktop computer purchases. The board could make the purchase affordable by phasing in the laptops one class at a time, he said.

Since the 2013-2014 school year, the district has provided all its high school students with iPads.

Kay Hartzell, district technology specialist, said the MacBooks were twice as expensive as the iPads, but added the district would get discounts on the laptops that weren’t available on the tablets.

It was agreed, however, that a number of issues had to be resolved before the district would move forward with the proposed purchase. Those include the value the MacBooks would retain to the district after four years of student use, their durability, the cost-savings from avoiding annual computer purchases and how they would integrate with the high school’s academic use.

The board also agreed to have the district switch to a new online enrollment system, which would replace the software program the now defunct local technology company Reflective Group developed.

The new system would not be a single program but a package of four programs, said Hartzell and Cynde Frick, district financial director. The package would cost the district $3,175 in training and implementation costs and $4,050 in ongoing annual costs.

Although the system would be a bit more complicated than the former signal program, parents would be able to use it without too much trouble, they said.

There are single online enrollment programs available, but they aren’t compatible with the district’s PowerSchool programs with which teachers, students and parents communicate, Dorathy said. The district could switch to one of PowerSchool’s competitors that have online enrollment programs, but the district would not have time to train its staff in the new platform’s use before the start of the 2017-2018 school year, he said.

The board gave its blessing for staff to move forward with the new online package. However, board members still need to decide how they want the district to handle a 3.49 percent transaction charge that the package adds to fees paid online. Dorathy said the board could decide to absorb that charge, pass it on to parents or split the costs.

