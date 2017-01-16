It’s estimated that about 50 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions each year. Perhaps unsurprisingly to anyone who’s partaken in a resolution, only 8 percent of us actually accomplish them, according to research from the University of Scranton.

Here, Lawrence-based psychologist Dr. Marciana Vequist sheds some light on what makes a successful resolution — and why so many of us struggle with creating lasting change year after year.



If you’re about to dump your resolution (sounds about right, as we’re halfway through January already), read on. Need inspiration for next year? Read on, too.

Do your homework first

“We see the New Year as a clean slate, a new beginning, and I think we use that New Year as a catalyst for change,” says Vequist, who also teaches clinical psychology at Emporia State University. Where folks often go wrong, she says, is assuming that the promise of a new year — and that alone, most importantly —will give us the momentum needed to see our goals through.



Resist the urge to jump in headfirst, Vequist says.

Before Jan. 1, “Spend some time reflecting on the habits and behaviors that seem to be chronic that you might not want to engage in anymore,” she says. “From there, identify lifestyle changes that you might want to make.” Then, do some research and set a date from which you’d like to begin tackling those changes — it doesn’t have to be a cold-turkey attempt starting on the first day of the year, and it shouldn’t be, if you’re not adequately prepared.

Make it realistic

When it comes to losing weight and getting fit, our nation’s most popular New Year’s resolution, “lifestyle changes” (the ones we just talked about) are key. Avoid the broad, vague “mega goal,” as Vequist aptly labels resolutions without clear objectives attached, and create a list of smaller, doable goals that could lead to achieving an overall ambitious resolution.

If you want to lose 40 pounds this year, for example, start by making it a priority to exercise for a specified amount of time (strive for that widely recommended 30 minutes, or start small by taking the dog for a walk, perhaps) each day. Or, try out that old standby of “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

And treat yourself along the way. When you hit a milestone — losing the first 10 pounds of your goal, say — keep the positivity going with a new outfit or trip to the movies with friends.

Look for support

Speaking of friends, there’s nothing like the power of peer pressure to make or break a resolution.

“Every individual is embedded in a system — family system, work system, friend system,” explains Vequist. “When you start to change, the first thing people around you start to feel is uncomfortable, because you’re different.”

And they might “get you to change back,” Vequist says, if you let them. One way to avoid this is by making it clear to friends and family at the onset that you’re serious about creating positive change, and that you’ll need their help to make it happen.

You might also try joining some sort of structured support group with similar goals in mind — examples might include Weight Watchers or Overeaters Anonymous, for those looking to kick unhealthy food habits to the curb.

Don’t be too hard on yourself

It’s easy to ditch a resolution around this time of year, Vequist says, when we’ve perhaps slipped up and regressed back to old habits for the first time since setting our goals at the start of the month.

Or, in the case of resolutions that might not be as easy to measure (making a vow to talk on the phone more often, for those who avoid it, Vequist suggests), there’s often an impulse to give up when nobody (seemingly, anyway) notices our changes.

As of this week, you might be thinking to yourself, “I’ve been doing this for 16 days now and I haven’t seen any results yet,” Vequist says. But any lasting change doesn’t come quickly or easily, she stresses.

Her advice?

“Not requiring perfection of yourself and, of course, asking for help if needed and knowing when to ask help,” Vequist says. To that end, there’s always therapy if you need a little extra support.

