Police: Three sex crimes reported in Lawrence since Friday

Three sex crimes have been reported in Lawrence since Friday.

Lawrence Police Department activity logs show individual sex crimes were reported on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The first was reported at 2:36 p.m., Friday, the second was reported at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday and the third was reported at 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, the logs show.

It is unclear where the reports were taken because the addresses for each of the three incidents is redacted in the activity logs.

Lawrence Police Department representatives did not immediately respond to questions Monday morning seeking more information on the reports.

As of Monday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail booking logs bear incident numbers matching any of the reported sex crimes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

