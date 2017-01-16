On MLK Day, historians and community leaders look to past, future

On Thursday, the Lawrence school district will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual community-wide celebration of his life and work. This year’s festivities, slated for 6:30 p.m. (visitors can take a stroll through a gallery of cultural and social-justice exhibits starting at 5:30 p.m.) at South Middle School, look back on the civil rights movement spearheaded by King some 60 years ago with a program of music, dance and the annual MLK Awards ceremony.

But “One Dream,” as it’s come to be known since a rebranding last year, also looks ahead — to a new generation of activists, and to a better understanding of history and the role of lesser-known figures who contributed to King’s now-storied dream.

That’s the goal as Danica Moore sees it. As the district’s equity facilitator and chairwoman of the “One Dream” committee, Moore hopes Thursday’s celebrations (she expects about 300 people from across the Lawrence community to attend) will shed light on the untold stories of the civil rights movement.

It wasn’t just about the chasm between whites and blacks, Moore says, and King’s work wasn’t limited to issues that only affected African-Americans. There was an often-forgotten intersectionality, she says, that extended to King’s advocacy for fair housing and labor rights — and against the poverty that held back many from realizing their American Dream, among other causes that are still relevant in 2017.

“It’s a myth that he did what he did and everything’s fine,” Moore says of the continuing fight for racial and social equality. The idea behind “One Dream” is one of helping people, children and adults alike, “realize that even today there are a lot of injustices” left over from King’s era.

“When kids and families share those stories and see what’s still going on and how it impacts their cultures specifically, we can create young activists at an early age,” Moore says. “You have to carry that dream and that vision forward.”

For Moore, who is African-American, the tumult of the 1960s “never left.” Bill Tuttle, a professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Kansas, knows well the racial tensions that plagued Lawrence throughout its history — particularly in the lynchings of black men in the late 19th century, the banning of black students from KU sports teams and clubs starting in the 1920s, and the at-times fatal violence in 1970 amid protests of racial inequality and the Vietnam War.

Tuttle, who arrived at KU in 1967 and taught the university’s first black history course one year later, remembers that more recent bit of history because he lived it, not as a black man but as a white professor who sympathized with King’s cause and the plight of KU’s African-American students.

Nearly 50 years on, “I think we have to rededicate ourselves to Martin Luther King’s ideals,” Tuttle says, “And realize that he wasn’t the nonconfrontational prince of peace, but he was an activist,” and a radical one at that.

Lawrence’s young crop of activists may be “militant” at times, he notes, sometimes engaging in tactics (particularly at a 2015 town hall event at KU’s Woodruff Auditorium, Tuttle recalls) that could be seen as “rude” in their disruptiveness. But that was entirely King’s point, Tuttle says, referencing the minister’s role as an advocate for disruption in acts of mass civil disobedience.

For what it’s worth, he thinks King would have supported Black Lives Matter, as long as the national movement remains nonviolent, Tuttle stresses. After all, King was a devout Christian, fueled in his activism by his faith — a faith shared by the Rev. Verdell Taylor, who grew up attending segregated schools in Leavenworth and has served as pastor of Lawrence’s St. Luke AME Church for more than 20 years now.

King’s non-violent approach to activism inspired Taylor as a young man and remains an influence in his ministry to this day. After the 2008 election of President Barack Obama, some believed that we, as a nation, had finally entered a “postracial society,” Taylor recalls. That’s not the case, he says — and many of the racial injustices that plagued King’s America still exist today, albeit (sometimes, anyway) in different, less overt forms.

Folks who may not have lived through the 1960s, as Taylor did, would do well to study up on the racial climate of that period, he suggests.

“If you don’t learn from the past, you’re doomed to repeat it," Taylor says. "We’re concerned because we may be in the phase right now where we’re repeating things. We thought we’ve arrived, whatever that means, so therefore we’re not paying attention to those who need a hand up. So, we’re still not coming to this table of brotherhood, sisterhood, everyone-hood, to have honest conversations.”

Conversations, he adds, that could ultimately lead to positive change. Taylor remains hopeful about the future, but also says that productive discussions can only occur when younger and older generations come together to create “a change of heart,” as he puts it.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we must remember the man, not the myth, says Clarence Lang, a professor of African and African-American studies at KU. Moreover, Lang says, we should rededicate ourselves to the movement King represented.

Monumentalizing the civil rights leader, if we’re not careful, could lead to sanitizing his message, Lang says.

“As with anyone, King was a fallible human being,” he says. “If we think about his politics on gender, they were not the most progressive, even for their day. If we think about his ideas about leadership, which tend to rest on the charismatic individual, that mode of leadership will not serve us well today, and was not the best mode of leadership even for that time.”

That’s why it’s crucial, Lang believes, to cultivate leadership among the many — and not the few — of today’s activism. Still, there’s so very much to learn from King, who wasn’t yet 40, Lang stresses, at the time of his assassination nearly 50 years ago.

“We would have to use them, I would argue, to think about the movement and not just simply the man, but also to use that to mediate on the particular challenges that we face today,” Lang says of King’s philosophies. “And we have to face those issues on their own terms today and not based on an imagining of what people did in the past.”

