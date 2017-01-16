Kansas making new guidelines for handling wildlife pets

Topeka — Kansas is working on new guidelines for how to handle situations where a wild animal is being kept as a pet after game wardens were criticized for shooting a family's pet deer.
It is illegal in Kansas to keep a wild animal as a pet. Wildlife officials said they shot the Mark and Kim Mcgaughey family's deer, named Faline, out of concern it could hurt people or spread disease. The family's videotape of the Dec. 19 shooting in rural Ulysses drew national attention, and some state lawmakers asked Robin Jennison, secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, about the shooting this past week.
The department was criticized for shooting the deer within an hour of giving Kim Mcgaughey a citation at her workplace, which she said didn't give her time to prepare her family for losing the deer or to research her legal rights. The family had kept the deer as a pet for nearly two years.
"Clearly things could have been handled much better in the field," Jennison said. "It was a bad deal, and our agency has a responsibility to learn from it. We need to get some clear policies in place to help our officers in the field."
Jennison and Mark Rankin, Wildlife and Parks law enforcement assistant director, said the three game wardens who went to the Mcgaugheys' home acted legally. But Jennison said he wants a better way to react to such situations, noting he's not sure who made the decision to shoot the deer. He also wants to know why the game wardens, who had known about the deer for a week after the department received a complaint, felt they had to shoot it immediately.
Wildlife experts said the wardens had few options. For example, zoos and pet sanctuaries were unlikely to take the deer because of concern about the possible spread of chronic wasting disease.
"We absolutely would not have taken that animal," said Ryan VanZant, the zoo's director. "We have a rehabilitation center, but we don't take raccoons, skunks or deer because of disease concerns."
VanZant said the deer wouldn't have been a good fit at a petting zoo because it was still a wild animal that could become dangerous.
"They're nice until they're not, and if they feel threatened, nature takes over," he said. "A big kick to the throat or something will kill you real fast."
The mule deer wouldn't have qualified for any of the state's wildlife rehabilitation centers because it wasn't seriously injured and the agency has asked rehab centers not to accept deer because of disease concerns, Rankin said.
The game wardens didn't have good equipment to catch and move the deer, Rankin said, but they wouldn't have moved it anyway.
"You move the animal and turn it loose, and that night you get a call from someone else who's having a problem with that animal," he said. "There are no easy answers."
Ken Lassman 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Seems to be very poorly handled indeed. I don't buy the pat answer that moving it would have created a problem with other neighbors since the National Grasslands are around an hour away and it could have been released there. According to the KS Dept. of Wildlife and Parks website, there have been zero deer reported with CWD in Grant County or any of the 6 counties in the SW corner of the state as of June 2016 http://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Big-Game-Information/Chronic-Wasting-Disease And how many deer were harvested during hunting season in those 6 counties?
Seems like no alternatives were even discussed with the family, and even worse, no time provided for the family to come to terms with this outcome if it truly was the only viable option. Considering the low risk for CWD, they could have been told to stop feeding it and given a chance to see if it would drift away on its own. Hauling it off to the National Grasslands would have been an alternative it seems, but it holds a miniscule chance of spreading CWD through this deer since no test has been developed to check for CWD in live deer. Seems that developing this test should be a high priority for wildlife biologists since it would greatly enhance our ability to monitor this potentially dangerous disease.
Joe Blackford II 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
KDWP&T has a long history of alienating the pubic. The first greeting you come across upon entering a State Park is that you're in violation of the KDWP&T paid admissions policy.
What puzzles me about this "deer" euthanasia: How did KDWP&T manage to concentrate THREE employees in one county in SW KS? And, how many counties were without a wildlife conservation presence to accomplish this concentration of "conservation?"
Joe Blackford II 19 minutes ago
Give me a break, "chronic wasting disease" is NOT the threat to KS that KSU's National Bio & Agro-Terrorism Defense Facility (NBAF) will become. The KS delegation got a bill passed through congress to permit the study of Foot & Mouth Disease not just on the mainland, but in the Heartland!
DHS just spent $$$$$ for a practice drill centered on 2 counties in W. KS. The real threat is the National Academies of Science estimate of a 70% likelihood that the NBAF will release FMD, with a resulting $5 billion cost to "cull" herds within 200 miles of KSU.
The first line of Kansas defense? No one in actual U. S. cattle operations alive today has ever witnessed FMD.
"The Kansas Department of Agriculture will lead an emergency preparedness exercise, Afterburn, Dec. 19–22, in Manhattan to practice the state’s response plan to a foreign animal disease event.
The four-day functional exercise, which will be based out of KDA headquarters in Manhattan, Kan., will enable KDA and its partners in other state agencies, federal and local government, industry, university and six other states to practice the state’s foreign animal disease response plan. More than 200 individuals will participate in the Afterburn exercise, which will be based on the confirmation of foot-and-mouth disease in the United States."
http://1350kman.com/kansas-exercise-foreign-animal-disease-response-manhattan/
wiki:
"The US has had nine FMD outbreaks since it was first recognized on the northeastern coast in 1870; the most devastating happened in 1914. It originated from Michigan, but its entry into the stockyards in Chicago turned it into an epizootic. About 3,500 livestock herds were infected across the US, totaling over 170,000 cattle, sheep, and swine. The eradication came at a cost of $4.5 million, a huge sum of money in 1914.
A 1924 outbreak in California resulted not only in the slaughter of 109,000 farm animals, but also 22,000 deer.
The US had its latest FMD outbreak in Montebello, California, in 1929. This outbreak originated in hogs that had eaten infected meat scraps from a tourist steamship that had stocked meat in Argentina. Over 3,600 animals were slaughtered and the disease was contained in less than a month."
"A recent study by Kansas State University estimates cumulative losses to consumers and livestock producers at $188 billion, with an added cost to the government of $11 billion for eradication efforts if vaccination is not employed."
http://www.porknetwork.com/animal-health-center/us-prepared-foot-mouth-disease-fmd-outbreak
