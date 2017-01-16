Time to start thinking about local elections: Law moves filing deadline for city, school board races

In past odd numbered years, this is the time local candidates for city government and school board positions would be making their plans known to the county clerk and the voting public.

But that changed with a law passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2015, said Heather Dill with the Douglas County Clerk's office. No longer is the filing deadline for city and school board positions in January. Now, the filing deadline is noon on June 1. Gone too are the spring elections. Now school board and city commission candidates will have an Aug. 8 primary, if needed, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.

Primaries will only be scheduled if more than three times the number candidates file for a position on the ballot, Dill said. In the case of both the Lawrence City Commission and the Lawrence school board, that means nine or more candidates will have to file before a primary election is needed.

Here's a look at city government and school board seats that will be on the 2017 ballot:

• Lawrence City Commission: Three commission seats will be on the ballot. Incumbents in those seats are Commissioners Mike Amyx, Matthew Herbert and Lisa Larsen.

• Lawrence school board: Three of the board’s seven seats will be on the ballot. Incumbents in those positions are Kristie Adair, Marcel Harmon and Vanessa Sanburn.

• Baldwin City Council: The city’s mayoral position will be on the ballot. Marilyn Pearse is the incumbent. Two of five city council seat will be on the ballot. Incumbents are Christi Darnell and Kathy Gerstner.

• Baldwin school board: Three of seven school board will be on the ballot. They are the District 3, Position 6 seat of incumbent Ivan Huntoon, the District 1, Position 4 seat of Greg Kruger and the District 2, Position 5 seat of incumbent Nikki Tiller. If more than three candidates file for any of the position, the primary for that seat will limited to registered voters living in those seat’s geological boundaries. The general election for the seats will be open to all voters in the district.

• Eudora City Commission: Two of five commission seats will be on ballot. Incumbents are Jolene Born and Tim Reazin.

• Eudora school board: Three of the seven board positions will be on the 2017 ballot. Incumbents are Mike Kelso, Joe Hurla and Eric Votaw.

• Lecompton City Council: The mayoral position of incumbent Sandy Jacquot will be on the ballot. Two of five city council seats will be on the ballot. Tim McNish and Elsie Middleton are the incumbents.

• Lecompton school board: Board position in districts 1, 2 and 3 will be on the ballot. Incumbents are Tiffany Ball, Gene Barrett and Traci Eddy.

