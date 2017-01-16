City Commission to review report on law enforcement and mental health; data currently limited

As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider the situations where law enforcement and mental health issues intersect, as well as how better data collection could improve outcomes.

Mayor Leslie Soden was one of the commissioners pushing for such a review. Soden said that the goal was to begin having measurable data to pair with other local initiatives, such as the proposal to develop a mental health crisis intervention center in Douglas County.

“What I wanted to know is, how many calls are actually related to mental health issues?” Soden said. “And so if we can quantify that, then we can start to project into the future, when we have a crisis stabilization center. How much time will that save? Can we reassign officers to different things?”

The 21-page report, “Clear Goals and Plans for Data Collection Could Strengthen Law Enforcement Responses to People with Mental Illness,” was prepared by City Auditor Michael Eglinski.

Eglinski, who will present the report to commissioners Tuesday, said the main idea is that more data collection needs to be done in order to better address the issue.

“The entire environment is complicated because it involves court systems, mental health care systems, the health care system, so there is a lot of collaboration that needs to go on,” Eglinski said. “…I think we need to do some more with the kind of data collection and systems to track how things are going.”

Currently, the data are limited, with the only information available being that law enforcement responded to 615 suicide attempts or threats in 2015, according to the report. Arrests and other interactions with law enforcement in which a mental health issue is involved aren’t tracked, the report says, but the police department reported that calls with a mental health aspect have grown since 2000.

Data collection would be in addition to existing efforts to address mental health. Police officers already receive some training in mental health first aid, and Eglinski said the majority of officers have also received Crisis Intervention Team training. The city also plans to create a mental health squad, which will include law enforcement staff and a mental health professional, according to the report.

Eglinski said information related to the number of calls, arrests and other outcomes would help the city and police department understand and make changes in the mental health response.

“(Those are) things that we need to know to be able to make the best of the program,” Eglinski said. “It’s especially important when there are complex systems.”

The report also makes recommendations to the police chief, including setting specific goals on how to respond to people with mental illness, conducting employee surveys about the mental health squad approach, and developing plans to collect data and evaluate the department's handling of mental health issues.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

