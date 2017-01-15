Lawrence escapes overnight ice storm but Sunday morning accumulations possible

Lawrence and Douglas County dodged the ice storm predicted for Saturday and this morning but are not quite out of the woods.

Audra Hennecke, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Topeka, said rain was moving into the county at about 9:30 a.m. With reported temperatures in Lawrence ranging from 30 to 33 degrees, the city could see about a tenth of inch of ice before it warms above freezing at about noon, she said.

“It’s now a race between temperature and the rain,” Hennecke said.

Lawrence was spared a predicted quarter-inch of ice accumulation when moisture was slow to lift northward, Hennecke said. The Topeka NWS office was receiving reports from Anderson County of quarter to half inch of ice on trees and some tree damage, she said.

Weather will moderate starting Monday, Hennecke said. Temperaturers should be near 50 degrees tomorrow, fall a bit Tuesday and then be back in the 50s through Friday, she said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.