Closings and cancellations for weekend of Jan. 13-15

Closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:
• Eudora public schools, USD 491, classes canceled.
• Baldwin City public schools, USD 348, classes canceled.
• McLouth public schools, USD 342, classes canceled.
• Oskaloosa public schools, USD 341, classes canceled.
• KU Medical Center and Edwards Campus closed at noon.
• University of Kansas campus at Lawrence closed at 4 p.m. (student housing will remain open)
• Lawrence Parks and Recreation programming canceled after 4:30 p.m., facilities closed at 5 p.m.
• All Lawrence public schools, USD 497, athletic events postponed, activities and community events canceled (Boys and Girls Clubs in session as scheduled)
• Bishop Seabury boys and girls basketball games postponed.
• Veritas Christian boys and girls basketball games postponed.
• Baldwin, Eudora, Tonganoxie athletics events postponed.
Closings and cancellations for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017:
• Lawrence Parks and Recreation activities canceled, facilities closed.
• All Lawrence public schools, USD 497, athletic events postponed, activities and community events canceled.
• Baldwin, Eudora, Tonganoxie athletics events postponed.
• All official Haskell campus activities canceled (dorm check-ins will continue).
• Free State Brewing Co. brewery tour canceled.
Closings and cancellations for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017:
• Lawrence Parks and Recreation activities canceled, facilities closed.
• All Lawrence public schools, USD 497, activities and community events canceled.
• All official Haskell campus activities canceled (dorm check-ins will continue).
Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.
