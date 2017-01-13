Closings and cancellations for weekend of Jan. 13-15

Closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:

• Eudora public schools, USD 491, classes canceled.

• Baldwin City public schools, USD 348, classes canceled.

• McLouth public schools, USD 342, classes canceled.

• Oskaloosa public schools, USD 341, classes canceled.

• KU Medical Center and Edwards Campus closed at noon.

• University of Kansas campus at Lawrence closed at 4 p.m. (student housing will remain open)

• Lawrence Parks and Recreation programming canceled after 4:30 p.m., facilities closed at 5 p.m.

• All Lawrence public schools, USD 497, athletic events postponed, activities and community events canceled (Boys and Girls Clubs in session as scheduled)

• Bishop Seabury boys and girls basketball games postponed.

• Veritas Christian boys and girls basketball games postponed.

• Baldwin, Eudora, Tonganoxie athletics events postponed.

Closings and cancellations for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017:

• Lawrence Parks and Recreation activities canceled, facilities closed.

• All Lawrence public schools, USD 497, athletic events postponed, activities and community events canceled.

• Baldwin, Eudora, Tonganoxie athletics events postponed.

• All official Haskell campus activities canceled (dorm check-ins will continue).

• Free State Brewing Co. brewery tour canceled.

Closings and cancellations for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017:

• Lawrence Parks and Recreation activities canceled, facilities closed.

• All Lawrence public schools, USD 497, activities and community events canceled.

• All official Haskell campus activities canceled (dorm check-ins will continue).

Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.

