National Weather Service forecast: Expect up to inch of ice, with freezing beginning this afternoon

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast is expecting upwards of an inch of ice to accumulate this weekend, with the freezing rain beginning as early as Friday afternoon

Douglas County and much of the surrounding area will be in an ice storm warning from noon Friday to midnight on Sunday, according to an advisory issued by the Topeka office of the National Weather Service.

The forecast predicts periods of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle may develop as early as this afternoon and continue through Saturday afternoon. Heavier accumulations of freezing rain are expected Saturday night and Sunday. Thawing is expected to begin Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service and other organizations are urging motorists to avoid travel, if possible this weekend. Motorists are reminded that if they must travel during the storm to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

People also are urged to prepare for power disruptions at their homes. The Weather Service said ice accumulations likely will be heavy enough to break tree limbs and snap power lines.

Although roads were clear on Friday morning, several area school districts cancelled classes out of fear that the ice storm would hit during the day, making travel home for students and staff difficult. Most school districts have cancelled sporting events and other extracurricular activities this weekend. See a list of closings here.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.