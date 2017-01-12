Today's news

Report to Kansas lawmakers documents rise in state debt

Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, February 2014.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, February 2014.

By Associated Press

January 12, 2017

Advertisement

Topeka — A state official says Kansas should no longer be considered a "low-debt" state.

Kansas Development Finance Authority Senior Vice President Jim MacMurray made the comment Thursday in presenting a report on state debt to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

The report from the bond-issuing agency showed that since July 2010, the amount of debt to be paid off with state tax dollars has increased 40 percent to nearly $4.5 billion.

A May 2016 report by the credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said Kansas has tax-supported debt of $1,534 per person and ranks 17th in the nation.

Kansas issued $1 billion in bonds in 2015 to bolster its public pension system and has issued nearly $1.2 billion in bonds for highway projects since July 2010.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

LMH South Therapy Services 785-505-3720

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services