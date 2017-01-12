Numerous events in coming week will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Lawrence will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day through art, music, literature, film and other gatherings.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday is Monday. A number of events are planned to mark the legacy of King, a minister and civil rights activist who in 1964 received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance. King, who was assassinated in 1968, posthumously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.

The theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at KU, where a number of events are planned, is “Working Together in Unity.”

KU’s main event is the annual candlelight vigil, walk, panel discussion and reception planned to begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday on campus. The Lawrence Public Schools districtwide celebration and awards ceremony is planned for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at South Middle School.

“Dr. King gave us a vision of how America could be. Yet he also cautioned us that ‘human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable,’” Nate Thomas, vice provost for diversity and equity at KU, said in a statement from the university. “In our journey to have all people feel respected and achieve success, it’s critical that we continue to challenge our assumptions and understanding about individual difference, privilege and the importance of social justice issues in America.”

Here is a list of KU and other community events planned in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday

• South Middle School annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration assembly, 2:15 p.m., South Middle, 2734 Louisiana St.

• Liberty Memorial Central Middle School Martin Luther King Jr. assembly and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, 8-9 a.m. at the school, 1400 Massachusetts St.

Sunday

• Gospel Music Celebration, 6:30 p.m., Lawrence Free Methodist Church, 3001 Lawrence Ave.

Monday

• Tenth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Maceli’s Banquet Hall, 1031 New Hampshire St. Keynote speaker is State Rep. Barbara Ballard, of Lawrence, associate director of outreach for KU’s Dole Institute of Politics. The event is sponsored by the Jayhawk Breakfast Rotary Club. Tickets are required.

• MLK Candlelight Vigil and Reception, sponsored by KU’s Office of Diversity and Equity. The event includes a performance by KU’s vocal music group Genuine Imitation, a panel discussion and reception. The vigil begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Strong Hall rotunda, 1450 Jayhawk Blvd., and proceeds on foot to the Kansas Union Ballroom. A panel discussion to explore King’s legacy in relation to current social justice issues and contemporary activism will begin at 5:15 p.m. Anticipated panelists include KU faculty members Shawn Alexander, Darren Canady, Maryemma Graham and Randal Jelks. The discussion will be moderated by Abdoulie Njai, KU Student Senate director of diversity and inclusion.

• Screening of “Fast Break” and discussion with filmmaker and KU professor Kevin Willmott, 7-8:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library auditorium, 707 Vermont St. Willmott’s latest documentary tells the story of John McLendon, the first black student at KU to earn his degree in physical education and study under James Naismith. McLendon also was the first African-American basketball coach to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

• Civil Rights Activism Art Showcase, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Jan. 22, in the Kansas Union Gallery, 1301 Jayhawk Boulevard on the KU campus.

Tuesday

• KU Common Book Community Conversation on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the teaching gallery of the Spencer Museum of Art, 1301 Mississippi St.

• New York Elementary School annual Martin Luther King Jr. Chili Feed, 5 to 8 p.m., New York Elementary, 936 New York St.

Wednesday

• Screening of “Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin,” sponsored by KU Student Union Activities and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Big 12 Room, Kansas Union.

Thursday, Jan. 19

• One Dream, districtwide celebration by Lawrence Public Schools, South Middle School, 2734 Louisiana St. A gallery of cultural and social justice exhibits opens at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria with the program and presentations of the MLK Awards to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The ceremony will feature performances by Fiesta Folklorica dancers, the Liberty Memorial Central Middle School drum line, the talent show winners from Can We Talk? at Lawrence High, the Free State Emerald Steppers and a Choctaw dance by a Woodlawn student and her mother.

• Throwback Thursday: Solidarity Songs, sponsored by the KU Office of Multicultural Affairs, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sabatini Multicultural Resource Center, 1299 Oread Ave.

• Tea @ 3 with a Martin Luther King speech screening, sponsored by Student Union Activities, 3 p.m. in the Traditions Area on the fourth floor of the Kansas Union.

Jan. 26

• Baker University MLK Day observance, 11 a.m., Osborne Chapel on the Baker campus in Baldwin City.

