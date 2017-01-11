Today's news

Westar reports nearly 2,500 customers without power in southwest Lawrence

By Staff Reports

January 11, 2017

Nearly 2,500 Westar Energy customers in southwest Lawrence were without power Wednesday afternoon, according to the company's online outage map.

The affected area appears to be centered around Clinton Parkway, stretching from K-10 in the west to Kasold Drive in the east.

The outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m., according to the site. Westar estimates power will be restored by 5:30 p.m.

