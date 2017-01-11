Trial begins in lawsuit against Shawnee County DA’s office

Kansas City, Kan. (ap) — Two former employees of the Shawnee County prosecutor’s office are making their case to jurors that they were wrongfully terminated because of racial and gender discrimination.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that opening statements were made Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Kan.

The attorney for Lisa Anne Moore, of Lawrence, and Krystal Boxum-Debolt, of Rancho Rio, N.M., said former Shawnee County District Attorney Chad Taylor “harbored a deep animus against women in the work place” and used “derogatory, sexist statements.”

But the defense says Taylor fired the two victim-witness specialists in 2010 because a third employee told him the two were plotting to get their supervisor fired.

