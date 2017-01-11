Tecumseh man accused of messaging sexual fantasies about an 8-year-old, faces felony charge

A Tecumseh man is facing criminal charges after he was accused of sending a mother online messages about sexual fantasies he had about her 8-year-old daughter.

Naaman Lee Schecher, 20, was arrested by Lawrence police officers Dec. 29 in Topeka, according to Douglas County Jail booking logs. He faces a single, felony charge of criminal solicitation in Douglas County.

Schecher was released from jail on Dec. 30 after he posted a $25,000 bond, booking logs show.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek declined to release Schecher's booking photo to the public, saying that is "not required to be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act."

In November the Lawrence Police Department received a report from a woman who said Schecher had been sending her inappropriate messages regarding her 8-year-old daughter, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court.

An arrest affidavit is a document filed by police explaining the grounds for an arrest. Allegations within an arrest affidavit must be proved in court.

The mother showed police saved messages on Facebook from Schecher that described his sexual fantasies about her and her daughter, the affidavit says; Schecher also mentioned drugs and threatened to kill himself if the woman shared the messages.

Using a search warrant, police examined Schecher's Facebook account, which "shows deleted messages to (the mother) at the times and dates consistent with the messages on her account," the affidavit says.

Schecher is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a bond appearance.

Criminal solicitation is a Class 6 felony, according to the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines. If convicted, Schecher could face a maximum sentence of 46 months in prison, depending on his criminal history.

