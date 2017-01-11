KU alumna’s $100,000 estate gift will help nursing, art and the Dole Institute

An estate gift from the late University of Kansas alumna Marynell Reece will boost three areas of KU she had ties to: nursing, art and politics.

Reece’s $100,000 estate gift was announced Wednesday by KU Endowment.

Money will be used to fund the Nelle T. Dyatt Nursing Scholarship, named for Reece’s mother, who was one of four students in the School of Nursing’s inaugural graduating class in 1909.

The gift also will fund the Marynell Dyatt Reece Spencer Museum Fund. One of Reece’s four daughters, Saralyn Reece Hardy, is director of the museum.

Thirdly, the donation provides an unrestricted gift to KU’s Dole Institute of Politics.

Reece was born in Kanorado and studied journalism at KU, graduating in 1942. She lived in Scandia and was known for community and political involvement, including a term as vice chairwoman of the Republican National Committee for Kansas. Elected in 1980, she was one of the first women to serve on the KU Endowment Board of Trustees and continued involvement with KU throughout her life.

Reece died in July 2016, at age 96. Her husband, Bill Reece, died in 2008. Donors have given additional gifts in the couple’s memory to fund the H.W. (Bill) and Marynell D. Reece Memorial Plaza landscaping project at the newly renovated Spencer Museum, according to KU Endowment.

In addition to Saralyn Reece Hardy, Marynell Reece’s three other daughters also graduated from KU: Deanell Reece Tacha, dean of the Pepperdine University School of Law and former chief justice of the 10th Circuit; Jane Ann Reece Ewy, a speech pathologist; and Mary Lou Reece, president of Reece Construction.

“My mother worked tirelessly for good citizen politics in Kansas for decades,” Mary Lou Reece said, in a statement from KU Endowment. “She cared greatly about the common good. She loved when people worked together, and she loved representing Kansas.”

