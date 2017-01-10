Police release suspect’s photo from armed robbery at gas station

The Lawrence Police Department released two photos on Tuesday of a man suspected of robbing a Lawrence business.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning three armed robberies were reported in Lawrence, said Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads. No injuries were reported in the incidents, and investigators do not believe the crimes are connected.

The most recent robbery took place at 7 a.m. Monday in a business within the 1800 block of West Second Street, Rhoads said. There a 59-year-old woman told officers that she was robbed by a man wielding a hammer.

While Rhoads did not specify which business was robbed, Lawrence Police Department offense reports indicate the specific address was 1801 W. Second St., which is a Phillips 66 gas station.

In all, $300 in cash was stolen from the business, the report says.

A second robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Campus Road and West Hills Terrace, Rhoads said. There, a 23-year-old man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who pulled up next to him in a truck and "demanded items from him."

Offense reports show the suspects stole the victim's cellphone, driver's license, debit card, wallet and $92 in cash.

The third robbery was reported around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of West Sixth Street, Rhoads said. There, a 16-year-old girl told officers that two boys threatened her inside a vehicle with a gun.

The two boys escaped with cash, Rhoads said. One was later arrested, and the second was questioned and released, though investigators will submit an affidavit with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office for a charging decision.

Representatives of the Lawrence Police Department did not respond on Tuesday to follow-up questions seeking additional information regarding the robberies.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to call 785-832-7509.

