Today's news

Kansas governor to give State of State amid budget crunch

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback waves after delivering his State of the State address to a combined session at the Kansas State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Topeka.

Photo by Richard Gwin. Enlarge photo.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback waves after delivering his State of the State address to a combined session at the Kansas State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Topeka.

By Associated Press

January 10, 2017

Advertisement

TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to give his annual State of the State address to a less-friendly Legislature amid serious budget problems.

The Republican governor was scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Tuesday to a joint session of the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

The address gives Brownback a chance to outline his agenda for the 90-day legislative session and tout his policies.

But Kansas is facing projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019. Elections last year left the Legislature less conservative as voters ousted two dozen Brownback allies.

The state has struggled to balance its budget since Republican legislators slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging. The goal was to stimulate the economy but even some GOP voters concluded that the effort had been a bust.

Related story

Broadcasters losing interest in annual State of the State address

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Richard Neuschafer 44 minutes ago

It would be more appropriate to call it a state of disaster speech. And Brownback is going to tell everyone that the sun is still shining plus other lies and fiction. The BS will be deep. Very, very deep.

0

Gary Pomeroy 23 minutes ago

Interesting that it is scheduled for 5 pm when most will not be able to attend or listen directly or watch. However perhaps it is a; dietary device - making us nauseas before dinner and thus ingesting less . . . Hey - maybe that is the replacement for Obama Care??

0

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Crown Toyota Scion 785-843-7700

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services