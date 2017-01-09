Transformations charity event to be held Saturday at Lied Center

Thirteen local women will compete for charity at the sixth annual Transformations Charity Gala, slated for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive.

The sixth annual event, which pairs female impersonators (also known as "consultants") with women competing for the charity of their choice, is billed as a "unique talent and entertainment extravaganza" that comprises an opening song-and-dance number as well as traditional pageant categories. This time around, event organizers are enlisting former "Transformations" contestants to battle it out on the Lied Center stage for a $10,000 prize.

Charities represented at this year's "Transformations" include: Basic Needs, Friends of Hidden Valley Inc., One Hundred Good Women, Lawrence Humane Society, The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center, Visiting Nurses Hospice, Trinity In Home Care, Theatre Lawrence, DCCCA First Step at Lakewood, Symbiotic Behavioral Treatment Center, Just Food, Ballard Community Center and the Preston Scheibler Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Tickets cost $40, for regular tickets, or $75 for a VIP package that includes preferred seating and a pre-show reception at 6 p.m. at the Lied Center Pavilion. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lied.ku.edu or by calling the Lied Center box office at 864-2787.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.