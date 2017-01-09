Three armed robberies reported in Lawrence since Sunday evening; police seeking suspects

One boy is in custody and police are searching for additional suspects after three armed robberies were reported in Lawrence between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The three robberies are not believed to be connected, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a written release. No one was injured in any of the three incidents.

All three robberies remain under investigation, Rhoads said. Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to call 785-832-7509.

Representatives from the Lawrence Police Department did not respond to follow-up questions seeking information on another possible incident.

• Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday police responded to the 4600 block of West Sixth Street where a 16-year-old girl told officers two boys threatened her with a gun inside a vehicle, Rhoads said. The victim is familiar with one of the two suspects.

According to Lawrence Police Department activity logs a total of six officers arrived on the scene.

The girl said the two boys stole cash from her, Rhoads said. Both suspects were identified by investigators on Monday.

The boy accused of threatening the girl with a gun has since been arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, Rhoads said. The second suspect was questioned and released, and investigators will complete an affidavit which will be filed with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision.

Rhoads did not specify the charges faced by the boy who was arrested.

• Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Campus Road and West Hills Terrace where a 23-year-old Lawrence man told them he was robbed at gunpoint, Rhoads said. At the scene, the man told police two suspects pulled up next to him in a black, single cab truck as he was walking, threatened him with a gun and “demanded items from him.”

Activity logs indicate two officers responded to the scene.

Neither of the two suspects involved have been arrested, Rhoads said.

The truck driver is described as a short, white woman in her 20s wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, Rhoads said. The passenger is described as a white man in his 20s with short facial hair, also wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

The truck is believed to be a Dodge model made between 1998 and 2005.

Rhoads did not say what, if anything, the suspects stole from the victim.

• Around 7 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to a business in the 1800 block of West Second Street, where a 59-year-old woman said she had been robbed by a man with a hammer, Rhoads said.

Rhoads did not specify which business was robbed.

The woman told officers that the suspect demanded money and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a blue-green shirt over a grey, hooded sweatshirt and a scarf, Rhoads said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.