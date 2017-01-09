Douglas County Commission to elect officers Wednesday

The Douglas County Commission will open Wednesday’s meeting with its annual reorganization election of its chair and vice chair.

A new chair is assured with the retirement of 3rd District Commissioner Jim Flory, who served in the position the last two years. First District Commissioner Mike Gaughan was vice chair in 2016. The meeting will be the first for Michelle Derusseau, who was elected in November to the 3rd District seat.

On the consent agenda is a measure setting the cost of county residents for dust treatment on county roads. The proposed cost for 2017 is $1.45 per linear foot plug a $60 administrative fee. Those who submit applications after the deadline, a yet to be determined day in early March, will get a $15 late fee. No late applications will be excepted after the county takes bids for materials.

The County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. For a complete agenda, visit douglascountyks.org

