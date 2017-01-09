Outgoing mayor Amyx highlights public trust in State of the City address

With controversy marking the path of the Lawrence City Commission in recent years, the guiding words for outgoing mayor Mike Amyx have been public trust.

“I cannot express how impactful these two words are for me and our entire City Commission,” Amyx said Monday as part of the annual State of the City address. “We were tasked with gathering together during a crisis and working to regain the public trust of our community.”

Amyx took over the position after former mayor Jeremy Farmer resigned from the commission amid allegations of embezzlement in August 2015. Farmer later pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds stemming from his time as director of the nonprofit food bank Just Food.

Amyx’s political career began in the 1980s, and he was the commission’s preferred choice to replace Farmer amid a commission of new faces. In the last commission election, Lawrence residents voted out incumbent city commissioners, making Amyx the only commissioner not serving his first term.

As Amyx prepared to conclude his sixth term as mayor Monday, he said public trust will continue to be a focus.

“It is a work in progress, but I hope the community, the entire City Commission, our staff and our stakeholders see transparency and accountability as core values and central to what we do,” Amyx said.

Still, Amyx said the state of the city was sound, and that the commission had taken steps to improve several other areas. Amyx said those areas included affordable housing, public safety, mental health and public infrastructure.

“As an organization, we are committed to making Lawrence a better place for residents,” Amyx said.

Following Amyx’s address, the commission unanimously elected commissioners Leslie Soden and Stuart Boley to serve as mayor and vice mayor. Soden began her remarks by thanking Amyx for agreeing to serve and providing the city some “much needed stability.”

Soden, too, spoke to the controversy the commission faced.

“We’ve had some difficult discussions between us, and a fair amount of controversy thrown at us,” Soden said. “But here we are, on the other side, wiser and stronger, and with greater respect for each other.”

Soden said when the commission prepares to begin its first strategic planning process this weekend, it will be an opportunity to choose the steps forward for the city. Soden said that future would include infrastructure, technology and greater collaboration.

“Now is the time to prioritize improving our current city services and infrastructure, such as adding renewable energy, expanding fiber internet and creating mental health initiatives,” Soden said.

Moving forward also meant pursuing new ideas, she said.

“I very much feel we are a commission that has the interest and courage to take Lawrence into the future,” Soden said. “Let’s not be afraid to try new tactics and policy.”

Soden and Boley will each serve a one-year term in their positions. The election of mayor and vice mayor took the place of the commission’s regularly scheduled work session on Tuesday.

In other business, the commission:

• Proclaimed the week of Jan. 11–16 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week. The theme of the 32nd annual celebration is “Working Together in Unity.”

