Kansas mom gets DIY Network show, co-starring her dad

— A suburban Kansas City woman has snared her own home improvement TV show, co-starring her father.

The DIY Network has signed Tamara Day, of Leawood, to star in “Bargain Mansions.” Twelve 30-minute episodes will begin airing in October, The Kansas City Star reported.

Day came to the attention of Reality Road producers, a video production and casting company in Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District, when they were talking to her brother about a possible show. He wasn’t a good fit, but he suggested his sister, who had remodeled a dozen dilapidated homes with her husband. Day does a lot of the work herself, including designing floor plans, knocking down walls, painting walls, and stripping, rebuilding and refinishing floors and woodwork.

Her father, Ward Schraeder, of Salina, inadvertently worked his way onto the show while footage was being shot to see if the DIY Network wanted two pilot episodes. Schraeder, a principal partner at Medical Development Management in Wichita, kept showing up to see what she was doing and DIY Network loved him.

Matt Antrim, co-owner of Reality Road and executive producer and creator of the show, said Schraeder is like John Wayne. His catchphrase, according to Day, is, “I’m glad I thought of that,” which he usually says when he initially disagrees with one of her ideas that turns out to be a good one.

Day and her father will renovate six homes over the first season. Shooting is scheduled to start at the end of January.

“We’re just trying to get our life together right now,” the mother of four said, chuckling. “I’ve taken the last two weeks off to spend time with my kids and husband, and I went to see family and enjoy peace and quiet before the storm hits.”

The first two episodes will focus on a 4,000-square-foot bungalow built in 1906 in Kansas City’s historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Reality Road Entertainment will produce the show with its Los Angeles partner, Conveyor Media.

