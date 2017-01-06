Lawrence kids share their New Year’s resolutions

Lawrence Public School students returned to classes Thursday after winter break. On that day, the first school day of 2017, the Journal-World stopped by two elementary schools to ask students about their hopes and goals for the year ahead. Here's what kids had to say.
What's your New Year's resolution?
"There's one thing I do want to see happen in the world: Me going to Australia."
— Dalton Craig, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary
"I want to see the Statue of Liberty this year, since I'm going to New York, and I want to get my back handspring down."
— McKayla McGee, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary
"I want to see a real sea turtle in real life ."
— Gwenyth McDow, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary
"It's kind of weird, but I really want my YouTube channel to hit 100 subscribers."
— Jerrod Nichols, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary
"Keep my room clean...and stop playing video games so much."
— Ralph Saldana, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary
"Mine is to be nicer to my sister, because we fight a lot. And I want to make the baseball team this year."
— Ceara Anderson, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary
"I want to try to get 500,000,000 Hot Wheels cars."
— Michael Windholz, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary
"I'm going to try to be more patient."
— Muhammed Hamzat, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary
"I want to see a baseball game and be a famous baseball player. And I want this cool dirt bike I saw at this motorcycle store."
— Harmony Barr, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary
"I just want pizza. That's my resolution."
— Desmond Pemberton, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary
"Pokemon. I want to catch them."
— Savannah Lesher, first-grader at Schwegler Elementary
"I want to become the greatest basketball player of all time. And I would like to be able to go to a Chiefs football game."
— Daniel McVay, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary
