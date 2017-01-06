Lawrence kids share their New Year’s resolutions

Lawrence Public School students returned to classes Thursday after winter break. On that day, the first school day of 2017, the Journal-World stopped by two elementary schools to ask students about their hopes and goals for the year ahead. Here's what kids had to say.

What's your New Year's resolution?

"There's one thing I do want to see happen in the world: Me going to Australia."

— Dalton Craig, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary School first-grader Dalton Craig by Joanna Hlavacek

"I want to see the Statue of Liberty this year, since I'm going to New York, and I want to get my back handspring down."

— McKayla McGee, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Schwegler Elementary School fifth-grader McKayla McGee by Joanna Hlavacek

"I want to see a real sea turtle in real life ."

— Gwenyth McDow, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary School first-grader Gwenyth McDow by Joanna Hlavacek

"It's kind of weird, but I really want my YouTube channel to hit 100 subscribers."

— Jerrod Nichols, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Schwegler Elementary School fifth-grader Jerrod Nichols by Joanna Hlavacek

"Keep my room clean...and stop playing video games so much."

— Ralph Saldana, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Schwegler Elementary School fifth-grader Ralph Saldana by Joanna Hlavacek

"Mine is to be nicer to my sister, because we fight a lot. And I want to make the baseball team this year."

— Ceara Anderson, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Schwegler Elementary School fifth-grader Ceara Anderson by Joanna Hlavacek

"I want to try to get 500,000,000 Hot Wheels cars."

— Michael Windholz, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary School first-grader Michael Windholz by Joanna Hlavacek

"I'm going to try to be more patient."

— Muhammed Hamzat, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Schwegler Elementary School fifth-grader Muhammed Hamzat by Joanna Hlavacek

"I want to see a baseball game and be a famous baseball player. And I want this cool dirt bike I saw at this motorcycle store."

— Harmony Barr, first-grader at Woodlawn Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary School first-grader Harmony Barr by Joanna Hlavacek

"I just want pizza. That's my resolution."

— Desmond Pemberton, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Schwegler Elementary School fifth-grader Desmond Pemberton by Joanna Hlavacek

"Pokemon. I want to catch them."

— Savannah Lesher, first-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary School first-grader Savannah Lesher by Joanna Hlavacek

"I want to become the greatest basketball player of all time. And I would like to be able to go to a Chiefs football game."

— Daniel McVay, fifth-grader at Schwegler Elementary

Schwegler Elementary School fifth-grader Daniel McVay by Joanna Hlavacek

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.