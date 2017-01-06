Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Monday, Jan. 9

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.
State of the City address
• Mayor Amyx will deliver the State of the City Address.
Proclamation
• Proclaim the week of Jan. 11–16, 2017, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week.
Consent agenda
• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 01/03/17.
• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions.
• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.
• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.
• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.
Receive public comment
Regular agenda
• Receive comments from Mayor Amyx.
• Conduct election of Mayor.
Mayor Amyx will receive nominations for Mayor. Nominations for Mayor will be closed. City Commissioners will vote for the position of Mayor.
• Conduct election of Vice-Mayor.
The Mayor will receive nominations for Vice-Mayor. Nominations for Vice-Mayor will be closed. City Commissioners will vote for the position of Vice-Mayor.
• Comments of Mayor and City Commission.
Recess for approximately 20 minutes
• City Commission Work Plan
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment