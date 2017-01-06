Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Monday, Jan. 9

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

State of the City address

• Mayor Amyx will deliver the State of the City Address.

Proclamation

• Proclaim the week of Jan. 11–16, 2017, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week.

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 01/03/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions.

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

Receive public comment

Regular agenda

• Receive comments from Mayor Amyx.

• Conduct election of Mayor.

Mayor Amyx will receive nominations for Mayor. Nominations for Mayor will be closed. City Commissioners will vote for the position of Mayor.

• Conduct election of Vice-Mayor.

The Mayor will receive nominations for Vice-Mayor. Nominations for Vice-Mayor will be closed. City Commissioners will vote for the position of Vice-Mayor.

• Comments of Mayor and City Commission.

Recess for approximately 20 minutes

• City Commission Work Plan

