City sets strategic plan meeting dates

The City of Lawrence’s Strategic Plan process is set to begin next week. To kick off the process, the City Commission, staff and the city’s consultant will hold a retreat on Jan. 13 and 14.

At the retreat, commissioners and staff will provide input on the key items for the plan, which will lay out what local leaders want the city to look like in the future and specific steps to get there.

Another retreat will be held on Feb. 20. Before the February retreat, public input will be sought based on the framework developed at the Jan. 13 and 14 retreat. The public input will be shared with the City Commission at its Feb. 20 meeting.

The retreats are open to the public, and the meeting times are as follows:

• 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20

The city will post documents and information regarding the process on its website. In addition, residents can sign up to receive email notifications about the strategic planning process.

All of the meetings will be held at the Bioscience and Technology Business Center, 2029 Becker Drive. The agenda for the retreat on Jan. 13 and 14 is posted online.

The planning process is expected to conclude in March, ahead of the 2018 budget deliberations.

