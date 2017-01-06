Airbus moves to new building at Wichita State University

Wichita (ap) — A European plane-maker that established a U.S. engineering outpost in Wichita 14 years ago has moved to a new building at Wichita State University.

Airbus Americas Engineering’s final group of Wichita employees began working at the two-story, 90,000-square-foot building this week, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Brandi Chandler, who coordinated the multistage move for Toulouse, France-based Airbus, said it began the first week of December and involved 300 employees.

John O’Leary, vice president of Airbus Americas Engineering, said the transition “went extremely smooth.”

The move not only was a means to consolidate its work from two buildings to one, but was also a way to be closer to the university’s new Innovation Campus, where there’s a pipeline for the company’s future workforce, O’Leary said.

“It’s the long way of saying this move makes business sense for us,” he said.

The Wichita office does wing design work on all Airbus commercial jetliners and houses a team of workers and engineers assigned to the company’s in-service repair and customer support.

