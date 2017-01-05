Today's news

Veritas Christian School to start late today due to weather

Staff reports

January 5, 2017

Classes at Lawrence's Veritas Christian School will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday due to the weather, a school official announced this morning.

Lawrence residents awoke to light snow and bitter temperatures Thursday morning.

Other organizations with closings can report them to the Journal-World at closings@ljworld.com. Please include a phone number in order for us to confirm the information.

