Veritas Christian School to start late today due to weather

Classes at Lawrence's Veritas Christian School will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday due to the weather, a school official announced this morning.
Lawrence residents awoke to light snow and bitter temperatures Thursday morning.
Other organizations with closings can report them to the Journal-World at closings@ljworld.com. Please include a phone number in order for us to confirm the information.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment