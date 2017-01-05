Several inches of snow fall in Lawrence; city crews plowing roads throughout day

An overnight winter weather system dropped about three inches of snow on Lawrence, according to City of Lawrence estimates.

City crews will continue clearing major roadways throughout the day, and plows are expected to begin work on residential streets Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. For more on city snow operations, visit lawrenceks.org/snow.

Snow began to fall in the area Wednesday evening and continued overnight into Thursday morning, overlapping with normal commuting hours.

As of its 9 a.m. forecast, the National Weather Service in Topeka said it expected "little or no new snow accumulation" in the Lawrence area for the remainder of Thursday.

Highs are expected to reach 18 degrees, but northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will result in wind chills of 3 below to 7 above zero, according to the weather service. The Thursday night low may reach 3 degrees.

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue Friday before warming slightly on Saturday. Friday's high will stay in the upper teens before approaching 30 degrees on Saturday. Wind chill readings in the single digits are expected throughout the weekend, according to the weather service.

National Weather Service radar (refresh page to update)

City of Lawrence snow plow locations and priority routes

Traffic cameras (refresh page to update)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (3rd and KTA)

KTA traffic camera (Exit 202)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (2nd and Lyons)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (2nd and Locust)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (6th and Mass)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (11th and Mass)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (6th and Kentucky)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (6th and Iowa)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (9th and Iowa)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (15th and Iowa)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (6th and Wakarusa)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (6th and Congressional)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (6th and Stoneridge)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (6th and George Williams)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Wakarusa and Bob Billings)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and Iowa)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (31st and Iowa)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and Naismith)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and Louisiana)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and Mass)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and Barker)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and Haskell)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and Harper)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (23rd and O'Connell)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Clinton Pkwy and Wakarusa)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Clinton Pkwy and Crestline)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Clinton Pkwy and Lawrence)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Clinton Pkwy and Kasold)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Clinton Pkwy and Hartford)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Clinton Pkwy and Crossgate)

City of Lawrence traffic camera (Clinton Pkwy and Inverness)

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.