Teenager faces accusations of armed robbery, awaits preliminary hearing

A Leavenworth teenager held in the Douglas County Jail awaits a preliminary hearing regarding accusations of armed robbery.

Christopher Hinson, 19, is accused of entering an apartment at 2511 W. 31st St., on Dec. 1 and robbing several people inside at gunpoint, according to a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court.

In addition to money, he is accused of stealing cellphones, a laptop a video game system and two backpacks from four individuals.

Lawrence police received word of the reported robbery shortly before 3 p.m. that day, and 15 officers were dispatched to the scene, according to department activity logs.

Hinson was arrested about two weeks later, on Dec. 14, and faces four felony counts of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated burglary. He is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

Hinson has no prior criminal history in Douglas County District Court, and Leavenworth County District Court officials could not be reached Thursday afternoon regarding any possible criminal history there.

If he is convicted of all five felony charges, Hinson could face a maximum sentence of more than 96 years in prison.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek refused a request to release Hinson’s booking photo, saying that the photo is “not required to be disclosed under the Kansas Open Records Act.”

Hinson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing. There, a judge will determine if enough evidence exists to order him to stand trial.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.