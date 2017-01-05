Several sex crimes reported to Lawrence police in the past week

Three sex crimes have been reported in the past week, including two so far in the new year, police say.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the cases.

On Friday two officers responded to a reported sex crime at 7:40 p.m, according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs. Because no address is listed in the logs it is unclear where the incident was reported.

Representatives from the department declined to offer more information. Department officials often refrain from releasing information on reported sex crimes because of their sensitive nature.

On Tuesday one officer responded to a sex crime report within the 100 block of East 11th Street, the logs say. The report was taken at 3:19 p.m.

Lawrence's Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, where a portion of the police department is housed, is located at 111 E. 11th Street.

Later on Tuesday another officer responded to a second sex crime report at 6:57 p.m., the logs say. Once again it is unclear where the incident was reported because the logs list only "city at large" as an address.

A fourth sex crime was reported on Wednesday; however it will not be handled by the Lawrence Police Department because the alleged crime took place outside of the department's jurisdiction, said Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads.

As of Thursday morning no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail booking logs bear a Lawrence Police Department incident number matching the reported sex crimes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

