Former grad student in KU’s journalism program to serve two years in prison for falsifying visa application

By Conrad Swanson

January 4, 2017

A former University of Kansas graduate student will spend time in prison for lying on an immigrant visa application, according to a news release from Tom Beall, U.S. attorney in the District of Kansas.

Goran Sabah Ghafour, 35, was sentenced on Wednesday to serve two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one felony count each of visa fraud and aggravated identity theft, the release said. As a part of his plea, Ghafour admitted to falsely claiming he worked as a translator for the U.S. Army in Iraq.

In addition, Ghafour submitted a falsified letter from an Army officer, the release said.

"In fact, the officer whose name was on the letter did not know Ghafour and did not consent to Ghafour writing the letter," the release said.

Ghafour submitted the falsified application while he was working as a teaching assistant in KU's journalism school, Beall had said previously.

Ghafour graduated from KU last May and is no longer a student at the university.

