Dry conditions in Kansas raise concerns about wheat

By Associated Press

January 4, 2017

Wichita (ap) — The government’s January crops snapshot says most of Kansas has remained dry this past month, prompting some concerns about development of the state’s winter wheat.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Tuesday that wheat condition is rated as 5 percent very poor and 14 percent poor. About 37 percent is in fair condition, with 42 percent in good and 2 percent in excellent shape.

About 92 percent of the cotton crop has now been harvested in the state.

Calving is also underway in Kansas, with 7 percent complete. Lambing is 3 percent complete.

