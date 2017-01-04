A couple inches of snow possible overnight with winter storm

With snow on the way Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a winter weather advisory for Douglas County and other parts of northeast Kansas.

Snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday evening and will come to an end around sunrise Thursday morning, the weather service said. In the Lawrence area, 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected, though other areas may see 2 to 4 inches.

Overnight lows may reach 13 degrees, with wind chill readings ranging from zero to 10 above zero, according to the weather service.

Light snow will spread southeast across the area late this afternoon and Tonight. Snow accumulations of 1" to 4" possible. #kswx pic.twitter.com/AtQVfE5G4R — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 4, 2017 None by NWS Topeka

