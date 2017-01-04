Barry Crimmins comedy special filmed in Lawrence garners best of 2016 award

"Whatever Threatens You," the Barry Crimmins stand-up comedy special filmed in Lawrence last year, has been chosen by The Interrobang readers as the Best Comedy Special of 2016.

More than 10,000 people voted in the comedy news outlet's 2016 Readers Poll, which spanned seven categories ranging from Stand Up Comedian of the Year to Best Comedy TV Show or Series. "Barry has one of the strongest points of view you’ll find on a stage this year and he proved that comedy truly matters," Interrobang wrote in praise of the political satirist and veteran stand-up performer who chose to film his special at the Lawrence Arts Center last summer after appearing at Lawrence's Free State Festival in 2015.

Crimmins told the Journal-World at the time that staging "Whatever Threatens You" in Lawrence and keeping ticket prices low (at $10 for general admission) was his way of saying "thank you" to the Kansas town and the people who have embraced him over the years. Crimmins recently expressed interest in revisiting Lawrence, tweeting last week that he was "working on" scheduling a 2017 appearance here.

The special, directed and produced by superstar comedian Louis C.K., is available for streaming at www.louisck.net.

