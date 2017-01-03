Sexual trauma victims reclaim experiences through photos

Columbia, Mo. (ap) — A small study using Photovoice to let sexual assault survivors reclaim their own stories through photography shows promise for recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Photovoice, a process where people present their photos and share their stories through conversations, can help sexual assault survivors recover from PTSD, Abigail Rolbiecki found from her research. Rolbiecki, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Missouri’s School of Medicine, has worked for MU’s Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center on campus for three years and later conducted the study with three other researchers.

The study, “’Waiting for the Cold to End’: Using Photovoice as a Narrative Intervention for Survivors of Sexual Assault,” was published in August in the journal Traumatology, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Rolbiecki, the lead researcher in the study, said the nine participants — each armed with a camera — photographed the triggers in their lives, their experiences trying to obtain justice and their relationships with significant family members and counselors.

“The gold standard for treating survivors who have PTSD is to use interventions that have cognitive and behavioral elements,” said Rolbiecki, who also has degrees in public health and social work. “Photovoice has both of the elements. It includes cognitive reframing, collective storytelling, individual and group meaning-making, and encourages participants to expose themselves to memories and triggers that increase post-traumatic reactions.”

Rolbiecki thinks while traditional treatments for PTSD are valuable, Photovoice serves as a supportive and necessary tool for overall healing.

The experiment had four phases. After recruiting nine university students who are sexual assault victims ages 18 to 25 and giving them information about the study, Rolbiecki asked them to take pictures in their day-to-day lives for about a week.

Next, the participants shared and discussed the photos in three closed-group meetings. Then, the participants designed a private exhibit and invited key stakeholders such as campus police and administrators to bear witness to their photo narratives. The participants also held a public event in spring 2015 to educate university students about sexual assault.

To conclude the study, Rolbiecki conducted in-depth interviews with the participants to discuss their Photovoice experience.

Confronting triggers is a path to recovery, Rolbiecki said, citing evidence that the more people are exposed to their triggers, the more the post-traumatic reaction can be reduced.

One example cited in Rolbiecki’s paper involves a 19-year-old woman — called Sara by the researcher to protect the woman’s confidentiality — who photographed one of her triggers, a fraternity house on campus, the sight of which produced feelings of shame and anxiety. She titled the photo “Powerless” and said Photovoice helped her express those feelings.

“It’s going to be a part of my everyday life . I have to convince myself that (not fighting back) was the way my body wanted to deal with the trauma,” she said.

Paralysis is a relatively common stress reaction in sexual assault victims, according to several studies, and may be an adaptive response — akin to “playing dead” to be spared by a predator in certain circumstances.

The study showed that the exposure reduced Sara’s feelings of shame and anxiety.

Another participant shot a photo of a tree in winter, saying that for her it illustrated that “a tree may go through a dark time in winter... But with time it will grow leaves and become healthy again.”

Rolbiecki described the outcomes of the experiment as profound. It was not only because participants had a safe space to express themselves but also because they talked in a group of mutual support.

“To be able to have a supportive network is incredibly useful,” she said, especially being with people who have similar experiences. “It’s very significant.”

Although the topic of sexual assault is very emotional, Rolbiecki noticed the tone in which participants discussed their experiences changed over time. Through Photovoice, many of them were able to acknowledge what they were feeling and find meaning in their experiences.

“Some probably still end in being angry, but they have set of tools to help navigate their anger,” Rolbiecki said.

Participants told Rolbiecki that Photovoice allowed them to regain control of their own narrative, in contrast to the societal narrative of sexual assault, and re-enter society as a survivor.

Meanwhile, the open presentation of the projects helped the students who attended comprehend how significant the issue of sexual assault is and how profound its impact is.

“It’s such a taboo topic. People don’t like to talk about it,” Rolbiecki said. “They were able to kind of see that, through the power of stories.”

