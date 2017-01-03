House Republicans back off ethics office overhaul after widespread criticism

Washington — House Republicans reversed course Tuesday amid a firestorm of criticism over their plans to gut a congressional ethics office.
Republicans backed off the proposal that drew the ire of President-elect Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to “drain the swamp” of Washington influence and corruption.
Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and top Republicans had warned colleagues not to pursue the proposal, which would have weakened the independent ethics office.
But the GOP leaders initially appeared resigned Tuesday after rank-and-file lawmakers supported the change, testing the leaders’ ability to control their majority.
“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Tuesday.
By late morning, though, as the full House was set to vote on the broader rules package, Republicans switched course.
Aides said the agreement was reached unanimously by leaders and lawmakers.
The changes would have fundamentally altered the independent Congressional Office of Ethics that was created in 2008 after a series of congressional scandals — including the one involving former lobbyist Jack Abramoff.
McCarthy said he agreed with Trump — that the first day of the new Congress was not the time for such controversial changes — and he said he made some of the same arguments during a private session with Republican lawmakers.
Ryan made a similar plea, aides said.
But the GOP leaders failed to sway fellow Republican lawmakers, a reminder of the challenges the Republicans face in governing their often-willful majority in Congress.
Good-government and watchdog groups warned Republicans to switch course.
“No American, save a few members of Congress and those who want to do business in back rooms, supports this,” said David Donnelly, president and chief executive of Every Voice, a group advocating for campaign finance reforms. “Speaker Paul Ryan said he opposed the measure, and he should show leadership by calling for the Office of Congressional Ethics to be reinstated.”
Comments
Harlan Hobbs 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
As a Republican, let me be the first to say that this troubles me. Hopefully, Paul Ryan, who opposed the change, will hold fast to his comments about trust and accountability.
I'm willing to see how this plays out, but saying that there has been "zealousness" in some cases and inferring that some may have been wrongly accused rings hollow to me. In our system, accusations are simply that - - and if we follow our principle of "innocent until proven guilty", there should be no problem with rigorous investigation of potential ethics violations.
Randolf Fellows 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Let's be very clear here. Trump objected only to the timing of this move. He has made it clear that he is fine with the House moving to avoid the kind of accountability the Office of Congressional Ethics provides. He just would rather this move wait and happen more quietly. This is an amazingly brazen move by House Republicans. They are really pushing hard to avoid the possibility that any of their misdeeds will be brought to light. Will the conservative army of trolls defend this move? Will they claim that "liberals" are just whining because they lost the Presidency? To me, the gutting of Office of Congressional Ethics is a clear message from Congressional Republicans and the next administration that they do not wish to be encumbered by any questions about the legality or ethics of their actions.
Harlan Hobbs 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Obviously, Randolf, you aren't watching the news, as the Republicans have now reversed themselves apparently based upon Mr. Trump's concern. Once again, you have egg on your face with your knee-jerk and partisan comments.
Let's face it. This was a bi-partisan effort on the part of Republicans and Democrats, so they both are to blame. Perhaps Mr. Trump's effect is more wide spread than you could have ever anticipated.
Companies staying rather than leaving the country, and now this. What's next?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Where did you get your news? Would you care to list the Democrats who signed off on this bill? Let's remember that the GOP is in charge now. They have majorities in all parties, just like in Kansas. It's all on you guys now.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Let's be very clear here. This is a superfluous Liberal kangaroo court created out of thin air that did nothing the FBI, if warranted, would have done, except, profound meddling as busy bodies do to those people they do not like. Like meddling Lois Lerner did with people she did not like.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
How dare they meddle into our leaders lives. They just keep getting in the way of open bribes.
Nolan McPherson 43 minutes ago
Hey Bobby learned a new word! Good for you buddy.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
They failed to mention the social media movement to get people to call their reps. I know Lynn Jenkins received a whole bunch of phone calls and emails, and this was going on all across the country. People are waking up and paying attention and reacting.
Randolf Fellows 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Yes Dorothy, crediting Trump with this reversal is just House Republicans trying to save face. They got caught trying to avoid accountability and public outcry was swift and decisive. And the implication that this was a bipartisan move is a ridiculous and obvious fabrication.
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Nobody is getting a free pass in Washington after this election Watch your backs, both parties.
Harlan Hobbs 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
Dorothy, you can do your own research. The facts are that the establishments in both parties are not interested in accountability. You think that Nancy Pelosi wants an investigation of the ties between her husband and government contracts? The cases abound on both sides of the aisle.
Randolf, you continue your narrow mindedness, so I will just ignore you from now on. Frankly, you aren't worth the time. Unless you are retired like me, you really need to get a day job!
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 1 minute ago
I did do my own research. Here is Nancy Pelosi's statement. And why didn't the Democrats eliminate it when they were in control of Congress and the Presidency? Hmm.
“Republicans claim they want to ‘drain the swamp,’ but the night before the new Congress gets sworn in, the House GOP has eliminated the only independent ethics oversight of their actions. Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress.
“The Office of Congressional Ethics is essential to an effective ethics process in the House, providing a vital element of transparency and accountability to the ethics process. The amendment Republicans approved tonight would functionally destroy this office.
“Congress must hold itself to the highest standards of conduct. Instead, the House Republicans Conference has acted to weaken ethics and silence would-be whistleblowers.”
http://www.democraticleader.gov/newsroom/12172/
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
What do Republicans know about anything regarding ethics??
Look at the perverted sexual predator that they "elected" to President of the United States. He should be the one in jail, not Hillary Clinton who was framed by Russian hackers.
