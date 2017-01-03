Flory to preside Wednesday over his last Douglas County Commission meeting

Douglas County Commission Chairman Jim Flory's last meeting Wednesday on the Douglas County Commission may also be the shortest he has attended.

The action on the agenda will authorize county staff to continue to use the current commission signature set for county business until a new commission chairman and new signature set are available. Flory chose not to seek a third term for his 3rd District County Commission seat. His successor, fellow Republican Michelle Derusseau, will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Monday at the Douglas County Courthouse and attend her first meeting as a commissioner on Jan. 11. At that meeting, she and Commissioners Mike Gaughan and Nancy Thellman, both Democrats, will elect the new commission chair and vice chair.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. To view its complete agenda, visit douglascounty.org.

