After LHS student raises concerns, tribal chief wants to rescind Shawnee Mission North’s use of Indian mascot

The chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma says she is recommending the tribe’s business committee rescind permission given to Shawnee Mission North High School to use an Indian mascot.

Chief Glenna Wallace said a 1992 letter from a former chief granted permission for Shawnee Mission North to use the mascot. She said her support to rescind that decision reflected changing times.

“Cultural attitudes in 1992 were different that those of today,” she said. “I don’t think it’s acceptable for an Indian to be the mascot of any sports team.”

The business committee is next scheduled to meet March 8.

The Indian mascot became an issue when Lawrence High School officials removed a banner outside the school’s main gymnasium that featured Shawnee Mission North’s mascot of an Indian in headdress. School officials took the action at the request of a LHS student.

A subsequent story on in the Lawrence Journal World on the banner’s removal was sent to Wallace.

Wallace said she hadn’t spoken to Shawnee Mission North administrators about her concerns, nor has anyone for the high school contacted her. She said she would talk to the school’s representatives if they called.

She has spoken to Shawnee Mission North graduates, Wallace said. Some agree the Indian mascot is no longer appropriate, while others have expressed support for its continued use, she said.

Shawnee Mission School District spokeswoman Erin Little said the district was aware of Wallace’s position. In response to questions on the issue, she referred to a Feb. 24 statement the district released. The statement says the district wants “to respond in a responsible and respectful manner” and that “Native American heritage runs deep throughout the district.” It doesn’t directly address whether Shawnee Mission North would continue to use the Indian mascot, but concludes with “we look forward to learning from this matter, and growing as an organization in a positive way.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.