Planners to hold open house to collect input on future of transportation

Local planners are looking for feedback on the future of transportation in Lawrence and Douglas County.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization is updating its long-range transportation plan, Transportation 2040. The plan will identify future needs and make investment recommendations for all modes of transportation, including automobile, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian.

MPO staff will host the following open house events where residents can learn more about the plan update process, talk with transportation planners, and provide input on the future of transportation in Lawrence and Douglas County.

• Lawrence Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive, Lawrence, March 27, 4-7 p.m.

• Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., Lawrence, March 30, 3-6 p.m.

• Baldwin City Library, 800 Seventh St., Baldwin City, April 3, 4-7 p.m.

• Eudora Community Center, 1630 Elm St., Eudora, April 6, 4-7 p.m.

More information is available on the city's website or by contacting Senior Transportation Planner Jessica Mortinger, 832-3165 and jmortinger@lawrenceks.org.

