Douglas County Public Works employee among candidates for open school board seat

Like many in the Lawrence school district, James Hollinger has been thinking about equity a lot lately. That’s partly what spurred him to apply for the school system’s upcoming District Equity Leadership Team Advisory (DELTA) earlier this year, and later, the school board seat left vacated by Kristie Adair last month.

“I just filled them both out,” says Hollinger, a longtime Douglas County Public Works staffer and father of two who is turning his attention to the racial equity issues that have dominated local education news as of late.

As a dad, he says he’s motivated to join the school board on the principle that “every child should have an equal opportunity” at a high-quality education.



“Well, with the recent things that have been going on, reading the paper and whatnot, I feel every child should have the same opportunity to have a safe and unhindered ability to get an education,” Hollinger says, “and also that they should have all the tools, curriculum, books and things that they would need to accomplish that education and become successful adults.”

An Air Force brat, Hollinger, now 46, “grew up all over the place,” but says he attended public schools throughout his K-12 experience. He went on to study pre-veterinary medicine at Kansas State University from 1990 to 1995, ultimately hitting pause on higher education before taking up jobs in the agricultural and landscaping industries from 2000 to 2006. Hollinger, now a vegetation control specialist with Douglas County Public Works, has worked in that department since 2006.

Since making Lawrence his home 11 years ago, he has seen one son graduate from Lawrence High School, with another slated to graduate this year. Aside from equity issues, Hollinger says he’d like to focus on “spending and funding” if appointed to the school board. He also wants to maintain the district’s technical education programs, “making sure they’re still available to students.”

After all, “Not all kids are going to go to college,” he says. “And not all kids are going to serve in the military.”

As of Tuesday, 11 people had applied for the board vacancy, including Hollinger, William "Bill" Roth, Kyung Hwang, R. Steve Wallace, Syed A. Jamal, Mitzi Robinson, Margaret Weisbrod Morris, Mary Loveland, Fatima Khan, Melissa Johnson and Enoch Kaulaity. Board applicant Victoria Anderson withdrew her application last week, the district told the Journal-World.



The deadline to submit an application for the school board seat is 5 p.m. Monday. School board members will review applications at their March 13 meeting and then appoint one applicant to serve the remainder of Adair’s term, which ends on Jan. 8, 2018.

