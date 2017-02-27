Who saves the firefighters? Rapid intervention team is specially trained to come to the rescue

When Dennis Snodgrass became chief of the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, he noticed one routine fire response that concerned him.

“When you arrive at a structure fire, your best guys are going inside,” he said. “The guys on the outside, who maybe don’t have as much training or skills, they would be the ones called on to go rescue any firefighters trapped inside.”

With the recognition that it was a recipe for eventual disaster to depend on less experienced or skilled volunteers in critical life-or-death situations, Snodgrass conceived of the idea of a countywide rapid intervention team trained and equipped to rescue firefighters trapped inside burning buildings.

The concept of a rapid intervention team wasn’t new. They are fairly standard among larger departments. Snodgrass’ twist was that the team would draw members from Douglas County’s township departments and those in Baldwin City and Eudora.

Snodgrass floated his idea by Capt. Paul Davis of the Wakarusa Township Fire Department and Clint Hornbaker, assistant fire chief of the Willow Springs Township Fire Department.

“I agreed a lot with the vision and idea,” Davis said. “Our resources are stretched thin out in the county. Getting a group of volunteers trained and with skills and then take that back to the departments for fires makes everybody better and safer.”

Snodgrass got further support from Wakarusa Fire Chief Mike Baxter and John Mathis, retired Wakarusa assistant chief. The idea got a big boost from the support of Douglas County Administrator Craig Weinaug.

“Craig was instrumental in putting all this together,” he said. “The county saw the need and stepped forward.”

In November 2015, the Douglas County Commission approved $72,000 in funding for the rapid intervention team, which was used to buy an SUV and the equipment needed to outfit the team.

The leadership team of Snodgrass, Baxter, Davis, Hornbaker and Mathis spent the next four months getting everything in order and recruiting the first volunteers to the group. Baxter said the team had it first full training in April 2016 under the tutelage of Johnson County Consolidated District No. 2 from Merriam.

“They give rapid intervention training all across the country,” he said. “We were very fortunate to have them.”

The special training was needed because the team’s mission requires much different instruction from what its members previously received for fire suppression. The team trains in the nonsubtle approach of taking the most direct route to endangered firefighters and then getting out of the building. It’s an approach that has the rescue team making full use of the axes and chainsaws they carry.

“You might go in one door, and you might go out a window somewhere else,” Davis said. “We’re pretty good at making windows into doors.”

The team now rolls on every structure fire in the rural areas of Douglas County and cities of Baldwin City, Eudora and Lecompton from its base at Wakarusa Fire Station No. 1, which was chosen for its central location.

Once at a fire, the team doesn’t simply stand by until a firefighter makes a mayday call. It follows protocols that include making sure access points to the building are open and putting up ladders to upper stories in case they are needed. Team members also monitor where firefighting crews are inside the building, how many are on each crew, the fire attack plan and the progress of the fire.

“There are other things we do to alleviate manpower needs on the scene that free up other firefighters to do their tasks,” Snodgrass said. “If a mayday is called, we’re activated. It’s called when firefighters feel they are in trouble, not when they are down. Everyone is told if they feel like they are starting to get in trouble, call mayday. If they wait too long, it may be too late to get help to them.”

Firefighters routinely enter burning houses unless it is determined structures are too far gone to save and responders go into defensive mode. But, as yet, the team hasn’t been called on to rescue endangered firefighters, Snodgrass said.

“You are there for a reason you hope never occurs,” he said. “Statistics across the nation tell you it’s not if but when. Having an RIT at the scene is like taking out an insurance policy.”

The team has 18 members who come from the Baldwin City and the Clinton, Eudora, Wakarusa and Willow Springs township departments. The leadership team would like members from the other rural departments and more members overall to help assure there will be four to eight team members responding to calls, Snodgrass said.

“We’ve got room for more people,” he said. “Minimum, our goal is to have 20 to 25 members. Our guys are already volunteers on their respective departments. They are making a sacrifice to be on the rapid response team by putting in more time and training in addition to what they do with their own departments.”

The team has another need. It now trains at the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical training center on Haskell Avenue and through prop simulations at stations and sometimes in open fields.

“We need a real structure to practice on,” Snodgrass said. “Everything we do is about destruction. There’s a lot of things we do that are not typical of how you train for fires.”

To that end, the team is asking county residents with houses slated for eventual demolition to donate for RIT training. The buildings are not going to be burned down, which eliminates a lot of permitting red tape and the removal of hazardous materials. Any fire started to build smoke in a building’s interior would be confined to drums, Baxter said.

“A structure affords us multiple opportunities to train multiple days and set up multiple scenarios without duplicating a scene,” he said. “It would allow us to train for situations you can’t duplicate in simulations.”

Ideally, a building or buildings would be donated before the RIT’s planned 24-hour training on April 22, Baxter said.

“We’ll have a 24-hour shift, training on and off the whole time,” he said. “It would be great if we had a structure before then.”

Those with buildings available for the team’s use for training may call Snodgrass at 865-8526 and Baxter and Davis at 317-9393.

