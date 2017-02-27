School board to vote on purchase of 4,000 MacBooks for high schools

The Lawrence school board on Monday will vote on whether to approve the district’s proposed purchase of 4,000 MacBooks to be distributed mostly between Lawrence’s two high schools.

If approved, the $2.8 million investment would go toward the implementation of a 1-to-1 device program at Lawrence High School and Free State High School, where each student would be issued a MacBook starting next fall. About 30 spares would be purchased for each high school, plus a handful for blended-learning classrooms across the district’s elementary schools.

The MacBooks, which were tested in high schools as part of a 1-to-1 pilot program last fall, also follow the rollout of 5,000 iPads in Lawrence’s middle schools that same semester. The $2.8 million purchase would also include heavy-duty cases for each MacBook, and, much like last year’s iPads, would be acquired through a lease-purchase agreement with Apple. As part of the agreement, the district would pay an interest rate of about 1 percent over a four-year period.

District leaders such as Jerri Kemble, assistant superintendent of innovation and technology, have said it’s time for the Lawrence district to catch up with its peers around the state. Other districts in Kansas started implementing 1-to-1 programs as early as 2000, Kemble said, and more than 75 Kansas school systems have already initiated 1-to-1 programs districtwide, according to a recent Kansas State Department of Education survey.

“I think where we could be ahead of the curve is that we integrated it slowly through the blended-learning classrooms. So, we do have a lot of knowledge about how to use technology wisely in the classroom,” she said, “but we’re definitely not paving a trail here.”

Lawrence, like other districts across the country, has become increasingly dependent on digital textbooks. As of the 2015-2016 school year, more than 90 percent of secondary-school students districtwide were enrolled in one or more classes that relied on a digital textbook.

But the district also realizes, Kemble said, that MacBooks aren’t much good without the WiFi to connect students to these learning resources. As of last spring, approximately 400 secondary school students in the district were living without in-home internet access. In recent months, the school district has reached its goal of acquiring 400 portable Wi-Fi devices to match, Kemble said. The Kajeet hot spots can be checked out from each school’s library, and allow students to access Wi-Fi from home — or wherever and whenever they may need it.

“We are fully aware that digital equity is not only a device, but it is also access,” Kemble said.

In the meantime, confident that the school board will approve the $2.8 million purchase, Kemble said she and others in the district are working to best develop a plan (which would likely include digital citizenship training, or how to stay safe online, for students) to prepare school staff and families for the tentative MacBook rollout next fall. Part of that, she said, is researching how students who grew up with this technology might assist in the transition.

“We know they’re powerful in this digital ecosphere and they know how to use technology, so we would really like to use their talents and knowledge to help us in this,” Kemble said.

In other business, the board will:

• Hear an update on the district’s equity work from Anna Stubblefield, assistant superintendent of educational support and equity, and Leah Wisdom, assistant director of student services. The report will also include an update on last month’s Community Conversation on race.

• Hear a legislative and budgetary update from Kathy Johnson, the district’s director of finance.

The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

