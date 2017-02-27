Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 27, 2017

Marriages

Joan Myers, 32, Lawrence, and Jacob Pittenger, 36, Lawrence.

Michael Paul Shoun, 41, Raytown, Mo., and Maile Soo-Hee Fincher, 36, Lawrence.

Kristen Becker, 27, Lawrence, and Jordan Kircher, 28, Lawrence.

Lloyd Anthony James, 48, Lawrence, and Katherine Bennett, 47, Lawrence.

Benton Bajorek, 24, Lawrence, and Lauren Buford, 22, Lawrence.

John Luckie, 35, Fort Drum, N.Y., and Rebecca Rumptz, 31, Lawrence.

Brian Patrick Schavee, 42, Lawrence, and Christina Renee Lee, 44, Lawrence.

Lucas Smith, 23, Lawrence, and Miguel Hernandez Gallardo, 30, Lawrence.

Divorces

Steven Eric Gorden, 47, Baldwin City, and Kimberly Sue Gorden, 45, Lawrence.

Erika Irene Allison, 32, Kingman, Ariz., and Russell Alan Wright, 29, Baldwin City.

Bailey Kay Waring, 25, Lawrence, and Natasha Rachelle Gonzalez, 24, Eudora.

Bankruptcies

Alice Jane Blair, 530 Wilma Way, Lawrence.

Trevor Lee Trober, 1510 E. Glenn Drive, Lawrence.

Ian Alistair King Farley and Yolanda Gwenivere Farley, 326 Indiana St., Lawrence.

Nicholas L. Roark, 2401 W. 25th St., Apt. 4a5, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

March 30, 2017

Craig Heath, 516 N. Salsbury Court, Lawrence. Judgment: No amount.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.