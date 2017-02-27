Eudora Schools Foundation to have annual volunteer recognition breakfast Wednesday

The Eudora Schools Foundation will have its annual volunteer recognition day Wednesday with a new twist.

The foundation will host the morning’s activities starting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Eudora school district’s Resource Center, 1310 Winchester St. A breakfast and program will begin at 8 a.m. New this year will be the ESF’s presentation of an Outstanding School Volunteer award selected from district staff’s 15 nominations.

“The number of nominations we received for this award affirmed the need to recognize the commitment, the devotion, and the hard work of the volunteers across our district,” said EFS executive director Shanda Hurla. “We are extremely grateful for all they have done for our students, staff, and schools.”

