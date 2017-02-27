Eudora City Commission reviews plans for soccer complex, agrees to scale of grant application

The Eudora City Commission gave city staff direction to move forward with a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism grant application that could pay for half the $493,000 needed to open a soccer field complex for the 2018 season.

Monday’s discussion on the soccer complex came after Eudora residents had their first chance at an open house to view plans for the fields to be located on open space adjacent to the Eudora High School’s northernmost parking lot and immediately south of the track and field throws event area. The City Commission authorized the design team of VSR Design and Incite Design Studio to develop the plans last year with the knowledge the use of soccer fields at Laws Field would end when the old Nottingham Elementary School property was redeveloped for retail uses.

With the impending loss of Laws Field in mind, the city sought and received an agreement with the Eudora school district to build a soccer complex on the campus of Eudora Middle and High schools.

The proposed complex’s site is bounded on the west by a service road and on the east by a sidewalk connecting the high school with the middle school. The site takes advantage of existing school district practice soccer fields between the two schools. There also are grassy areas to the east and west of the site that could provide an additional three midsize soccer fields.

The design team’s proposal would create a large level plain, which could be used for many layout options. Josh Conrad, architectural designer with Incite Design Studio, said the space could be laid out for as many as 20 smaller youth soccer fields and then changed to a pattern of one tournament-sized field and a number of practice and youth fields.

The flexibility would allow the city to move fields periodically to keep grass fresh, Conrad said.

The plans were presented to the commissioners with phase-in options of different price points from the bare bones of the site’s grading and seeding to the $2.29 million Cadillac option of fields with artificial turf and lighting.

The commission instructed city staff to move forward with a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism grant for the first two phases. The first $354,000 phase would grade and seed the site, while the $139,000 second phase would provide irrigation for the fields.

With that decision, commissioners opted not to add the $670,000 Phase 3 to the grant application. That phase would add a structure providing a concession stand, bathrooms, storage and porch veranda to the project.

Leslie Herring, assistant to the city manager, recommended the Phase 3 not be a part of the grant application because buildings were not a high priority in the grant’s consideration and its inclusion could hurt the city’s chances.

Commissioners were taken aback by the projected cost of the concession/restroom, which Conrad said was in line with those built in other recent projects.

The building’s cost could be trimmed back, Conrad said. However, commissioners agreed its design was near the minimum the Eudora school district would allow to be built on the property.

Mayor Tim Reazin proposed the city take out a bond to build the concession/restrooms and then use part of the city’s parks and recreation sales tax to retire the debt.

It was an idea that got no traction with fellow commissioners, who said they didn’t want to tie up sales tax revenue with so many other parks and recreation needs. What was needed now was soccer fields to replace those lost at Laws Field, said Commissioner Troy Squire. The restrooms/concession stand building could be added later, he said.

City Manager Barack Matite said city staff could explore private funding or other grant opportunities for the concession/restrooms. There also would be further conversations with school district officials about shared maintenance cost of the facility, he said.

The city would receive word on the grant application in October, Herring said. Commissioners agreed the city could move forward with the phase 1 option of grading and seeding if it failed to get the grant.

Construction could start immediately but because seeding would be done next fall, the fields wouldn't be ready for use until 2018, Herring said.

Eudora Parks and Recreation director Gary Scott said the city could get through a season without Laws Field, should construction prevent use of Laws Field in the coming year.

